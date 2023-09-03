Critical Review: Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) versus Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF)

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) and Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Destination XL Group and Global Fashion Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group $539.03 million 0.52 $89.12 million $0.58 8.02 Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Destination XL Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Fashion Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

76.0% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Destination XL Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Destination XL Group and Global Fashion Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Fashion Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Destination XL Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 109.68%. Given Destination XL Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than Global Fashion Group.

Profitability

This table compares Destination XL Group and Global Fashion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group 6.94% 28.95% 11.67% Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Destination XL Group beats Global Fashion Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, dress shirts, and suits; and vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens under various private labels. The company offers its products under the trade names of Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL outlets. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and sportswear. It also provides associated ancillary services, such as marketing, technology, payment, warehousing, and logistics services; trustee, consultancy, and IT services; and online retail and call center services, as well as operates as a general partner, and finance and investment holding company. The company operates through four e-commerce platforms, which include Dafiti, ZALORA, and THE ICONIC. Global Fashion Group S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

