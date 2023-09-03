CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $153.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $128.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $178.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.51.

CRWD stock opened at $161.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.05, a PEG ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $195.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

