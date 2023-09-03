Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 2,550 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,621,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 371,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 190,037 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 853.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 145,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,675,000. Institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.66. 3,019,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.