Curbstone Financial Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.28.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ADSK traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,130. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

