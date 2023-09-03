Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,510,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 31,982 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HACK traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.21. 220,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

