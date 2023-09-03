Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,069,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,139,318. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average is $71.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

