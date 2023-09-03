Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 644,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,548. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

