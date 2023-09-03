Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 321.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. 375,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,556. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

