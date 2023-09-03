Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,694 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 511.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.52. 2,997,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,701. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.27. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.75 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.66.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

