Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,350 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 310,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,519. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.0508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.