Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on RTX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX Trading Up 0.3 %

RTX traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,108. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

