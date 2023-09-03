Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 1,400 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 56,943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,456,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,694,000 after acquiring an additional 58,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.31. 2,670,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

