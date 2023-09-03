Curbstone Financial Management Corp Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 52,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,583 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 496,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,358. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.