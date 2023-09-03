Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

