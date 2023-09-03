Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 15,320 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,320 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,945,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957,000 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,849,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,732,000 after buying an additional 154,175 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,399,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,079,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,701,000 after buying an additional 1,983,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,555,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,293,000 after buying an additional 1,691,344 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.04. 4,719,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $50.83.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1474 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

