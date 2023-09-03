Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,950 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $92.64. 4,450,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,979,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average is $80.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $92.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

