Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 558 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,004,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,629,000 after purchasing an additional 380,241 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,748,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,818,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

