Curbstone Financial Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $237,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 99,605 shares during the period.

PHO stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $57.30. 82,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,659. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1161 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

