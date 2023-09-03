CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,826,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249,987 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.77% of CVS Health worth $730,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in CVS Health by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVS Health Stock Performance
CVS stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,321,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,119,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.18. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health
Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health
In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.