CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,826,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249,987 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.77% of CVS Health worth $730,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in CVS Health by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,321,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,119,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.18. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.