Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Has $186,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126,119 shares during the quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,897,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after buying an additional 2,862,233 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,653,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Newmont Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.32. 4,911,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,748,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

