Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.7% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,895,144,000 after buying an additional 2,680,850 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.52. 14,843,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,970,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $454.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average of $108.24.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.