Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,565,000 after buying an additional 349,165 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,029,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,053,000 after buying an additional 269,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.27. 2,412,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,738,099. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.