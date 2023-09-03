Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,866,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,589,041. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $188.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

