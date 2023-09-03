Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Sells 52 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 2.0% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.02. 520,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,912. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.50.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

