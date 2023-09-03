Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Sells 76 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 2.1% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $394.24. 769,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $125.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.41 and a 200-day moving average of $370.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,258 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

