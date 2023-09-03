DA Davidson Raises Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $90.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 9,259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $130,169,000 after buying an additional 1,571,421 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,639,000 after buying an additional 1,347,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

