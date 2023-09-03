Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
DKILY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Up 1.1 %
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile
Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.
