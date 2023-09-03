Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 80.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,445,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $741.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.95. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 716,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 27,400 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,125,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,759,064.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 716,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,540.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 57,400 shares of company stock valued at $204,710. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

