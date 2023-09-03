Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,402,000 after acquiring an additional 366,145 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 109.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,317,000 after buying an additional 5,694,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carrier Global by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,337,000 after buying an additional 1,443,747 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,872,000 after acquiring an additional 67,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.68. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

