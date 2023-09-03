Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $225,000 Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,890 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,503,666.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.52%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

