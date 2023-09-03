Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $270,000 Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 948.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 549.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.9 %

WRB stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

