Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $255,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 595 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $551.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $526.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.24 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,392,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at $306,392,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,563,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,248 shares of company stock worth $32,237,871. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on HubSpot from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.67.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

