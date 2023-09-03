Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $271,000 in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BECN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.39. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.