Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Pathward Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.80. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 22.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.66%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.