Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,693 shares of company stock worth $4,558,687. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $314.05 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.49 and its 200 day moving average is $298.18. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

