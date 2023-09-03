Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 8,042 Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after purchasing an additional 530,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.48. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 305.01%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.