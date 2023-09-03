Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 1,172.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 34.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,668 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $4,505,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 13.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,042 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 148.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at B. Riley Financial

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $235,004.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,651,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,141,153.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $1,182,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,748,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,284,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $235,004.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,651,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,141,153.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 108,926 shares of company stock valued at $5,692,739 over the last three months. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $60.72. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $406.28 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 264.90%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

