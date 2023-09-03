Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 10,565 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,565 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 353,959 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $32.67 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.68.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.89%.

In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $215,808.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $835,794.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,221,416 shares in the company, valued at $39,525,021.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $215,808.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

