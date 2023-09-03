Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $258,000 Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,238.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.66.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.39%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

