Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BERY stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $68.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.15.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $69,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,122 shares of company stock worth $6,368,915. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

