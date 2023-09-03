Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,706,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,199,000 after acquiring an additional 316,513 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 243,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 135,409 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 258.22%. The business had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

