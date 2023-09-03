DataHighway (DHX) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

DataHighway (DHX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $19.05 million and approximately $17,220.46 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.60082588 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $30,043.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

