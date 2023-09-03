Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Raised by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 5.2% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 295.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,113,000 after acquiring an additional 519,711 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,754.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 531,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,481,000 after acquiring an additional 512,962 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded up $7.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.90. 1,249,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,041. The company has a market capitalization of $122.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.59 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

