Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $89.5-91.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.91 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.35-1.55 EPS.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $68.19 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

