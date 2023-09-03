Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $89.5-91.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.91 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.35-1.55 EPS.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $68.19 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

