Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $30.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get HP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. HP has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,455 shares of company stock worth $5,986,805. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in HP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in HP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in HP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in HP by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in HP by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.