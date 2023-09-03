Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.03 Million

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Digital Financial Exchange has a market capitalization of $68.66 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digital Financial Exchange Token Profile

Digital Financial Exchange launched on September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Digital Financial Exchange is difxio.medium.com.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Financial Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Financial Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

