Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 82,158 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,193,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.84% of Eastman Chemical worth $185,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $85.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.92. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $96.19.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.