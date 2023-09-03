Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,431,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.83% of Macy’s worth $182,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Macy’s by 34.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Macy’s by 13.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

