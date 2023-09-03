Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 115,981 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,598,362 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.25% of Wintrust Financial worth $189,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 113.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $79.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.38. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.